Alessandra Ambrosio jumped off a pleasure boat with her daughter

| August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has shown a spectacular jump into the water from a boat. The movie star posted on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Алессандра Амбросио спрыгнула с прогулочного катера вместе с дочерью

In the video you can see how the supermodel and her ten year old daughter Anja Louise on the team jump from the second floor of the boat. Ambrosio jumped, stretching his body in a straight line, hands up. The time of flight and immersion in water played slow.

In the comments model called “brave and strong” and the roller valued at more than 474 thousands of likes.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.