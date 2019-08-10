Alessandra Ambrosio jumped off a pleasure boat with her daughter
August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has shown a spectacular jump into the water from a boat. The movie star posted on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
In the video you can see how the supermodel and her ten year old daughter Anja Louise on the team jump from the second floor of the boat. Ambrosio jumped, stretching his body in a straight line, hands up. The time of flight and immersion in water played slow.
In the comments model called “brave and strong” and the roller valued at more than 474 thousands of likes.
