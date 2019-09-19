Alessandra Ambrosio posing on the beach with a ball
38-year-old Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio once again showed off his hot BoD in a swimsuit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The model loves the beach and again showed how out with his friends on the beach. Alessandra loves to play beach volleyball and make some shots to his Instagram with the ball in his hands.
“Endless summer,” wrote Ambrosio in the caption to the photo.
Captured beauty in a swimsuit that consists of a top with thin spaghetti straps and the bottoms. On her head a black baseball cap, his hair slightly wet, and on the face of the mirror sunglasses.
This summer, recall, we saw a huge number of beach bows and photos of the model. She was vacationing in Greece and Italy, in his native Brazil and on the beaches of Los Angeles.