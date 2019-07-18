Alessandra Ambrosio showed a trim figure in a bikini

The supermodel continues to publish the beach photos, which is emblazoned on the background seascape.

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who for long time was the “angel” Victoria’s Secret, has published a series of beach photos. To them she is depicted in a very skimpy mini bikini is bright red, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

The pictures appeared on her Instagram page and scored in less than a day 200 thousand likes and lots of comments.

In the caption to the picture 38-year-old model added the hashtag #foreveronvacation (permanently on leave). “You’re beautiful”, “Very sexy,” “Gorgeous,” he responded in the comments. The pictures were taken on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos.

