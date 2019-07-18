Alessandra Ambrosio showed a trim figure in a bikini
July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The supermodel continues to publish the beach photos, which is emblazoned on the background seascape.
Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who for long time was the “angel” Victoria’s Secret, has published a series of beach photos. To them she is depicted in a very skimpy mini bikini is bright red, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The pictures appeared on her Instagram page and scored in less than a day 200 thousand likes and lots of comments.
In the caption to the picture 38-year-old model added the hashtag #foreveronvacation (permanently on leave). “You’re beautiful”, “Very sexy,” “Gorgeous,” he responded in the comments. The pictures were taken on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos.
