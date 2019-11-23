Alessandra Ambrosio showed sexy body in racy swimsuit
Alessandra Ambrosio, who has been resigned as the “angel” Victoria’s Secret does not get tired to admire the perfect body. 38-year-old star loves spending time on the beach and show their is still a popular options to subscribers. So, now Alessandra is resting in the Maldives, but because hot shots in her microblogging all are.
A few hours ago she showed a new photo: Ambrosio posing in a sexy swimsuit own brand GAL Floripa. Model black colour with covers and cut-outs on back and thighs made Alessandra Queen of the beach. With the help of a sexy swimsuit, she once again showed their slender legs, ample bosom, steel abs and a firm butt.
By the way, at this time, the model chose passive leisure active – she went snorkeling with the necessary attributes for him: the mask and flippers. It should be noted that, in principle, Alessandra likes to spend time, loves beach volleyball and basketball, swimming and Jogging along the coast. However, when there is a desire to just soak up the sun, she also does not deny.