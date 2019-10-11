Alessandra Ambrosio shows curvy figure in a revealing velvet dress
Alessandra Ambrosio is not often Shine on the red carpet. But if already out, then tries to slay her beauty spot. Abu Dhabi hosted the award from GQ magazine Middle East – Middle East GQ Men of The Year Awards. The famous Brazilian model became the owner of a very honorable title – she was presented the award for Fashion Icon Award. The award she received from the hands of his old friend – a famous Arab in Hollywood producer Mohammed al Turki.
On the red carpet she appeared in a long velvet dress. Outfit with one sleeve, open neckline and a high slit at the hip emphasized the perfect body of a star. Long slender legs, ample Breasts and slim waist, the star attracted the attention of all the photographers of the event. Complements her image of unusual shape gold necklace with precious stones, large earrings, a bracelet and high-heeled sandals. Styling gave her voluminous, structured strands, and over the makeup with a graphic arrow, glowing skin and sensual lips worked popular star make-up artist Carolina Gonzalez.
Alessandra, who always keeps fans up to date with their projects, just bombarded a network of hot shots from the red carpet. She showed her the image in detail, supplementing them with a romantic caption: “night at the Museum”, “Night in Abu Dhabi”.
Followers Alessandra was left in complete awe of her evening look, highlighting her sexy figure and perfect features. “Muse”, “Beautiful can not be”, “Perfect”, “Incredible”, “the Queen” – is not tired to fall asleep they girl their comments.