Alessandra Ambrosio starred in a revealing swimsuit

| June 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio showed a video where filmed running through the sea in a revealing bikini, effectively emphasized her figure, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

Алессандра Амбросио снялась в откровенном купальнике

Video of the day gathered more than 200 thousand likes and rave reviews.

38-year-old model and former “angel” Victoria’s Secret shows a very trim figure. “You’re a real Queen”, “You’re beautiful”, “Amazing”, — said Internet users in the comments.

