Alessandra Ambrosio stirred the Network snapshots in candid bikini
Alessandra Ambrosio can’t live without sun, sea and beach. Not going to deny yourself this, even in spite of the autumn calendar. The girl posted a series of photos where they are with friends and relax on the beach and enjoy active sports. But the main part of the hot shots – semi-Nude body of a star. Alessandra tried on the skimpy bathing suit from her new collection GAL Floripa, which emphasized her perfect figure. Complements the image of sunglasses and a baseball cap with the cheeky inscription “Lovers of Los Angeles”.
Model posing in a rather explicit poses, showing a seductive curves, the plasticity and the undoubted professionalism. Photo she signed appropriately: “Eternal summer”. A few hours footage has gained more than 100,000 likes and thousands of enthusiastic reviews.
