Alessandra Ambrosio took to the red carpet in sverhodarennym outfit
November 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Star model attended a party in Beverly hills and came out on the red carpet in a very revealing black dress with a high neckline and a deep plunging neckline almost to the navel.
Underwear under this outfit Alessandra decided not to wear, and this applies not only to the bra. Interesting, comfortable if the girl was to move in the event of this skirt is razlicice, and even with slits. As a Shoe model picked up a shiny pair of high heels that shimmered with rhinestones as well as the corset of her dress.
On the face of the model was a classic holiday makeup with fangs, red lipstick on his lips and flowing from them the blood. Completed the image voluminous curly hair.