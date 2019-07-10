Alessandra Ambrosio with her beloved resting in Ibiza

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio has shared with fans a new snapshot from Paradise.

Resting model with beloved Nicolo Oddi the hotel Hacienda Na Xamena in Ibiza. In Instagaram Alessanda pictures with Nicolo, on the back – a rarity. His personal life model, though not hiding from the public, but protects.

“Good morning from Paradise,” writes Ambrosio in the caption under the photo series, which depicted together with a loved one.

On Alessandra terracotta swimsuit, well to accentuate her shape, several pendants on the neck, and beautiful earrings in her ears. The model looks very sexy.

In one of the captions, where she is depicted with Nicolo Oddi model says she’s in love and happy.

