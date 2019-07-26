Alex Rodriguez brought Jennifer Lopez to tears

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The groom is the singer prepared for her birthday touching video.

Алекс Родригес довёл Дженнифер Лопес до слёз

Today one of the most popular singers of our time Jennifer Lopez was 50 years old. Of course, in this day the millions of fans of the star around the world published their congratulations Jennifer on social networks. Left no online-congratulations to the woman and Alex Rodriguez.

On his page on Instagram, he posted a touching video that did not leave anyone indifferent.

“Hey, baby! I just want to say happy birthday. You’re the best partner in life. The best daughter. A beautiful mother. The best singer. Your fans and the kids love you, and I love you too. Let’s make this day special. Love”

says in the video Alex.

Jennifer was delighted with the surprise of the groom and did not keep emotions in comments to the video:

“I’m crying… I love our life… I love you so much… Thank you for everything, my lovely macho!”

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.