Alex Rodriguez brought Jennifer Lopez to tears
The groom is the singer prepared for her birthday touching video.
Today one of the most popular singers of our time Jennifer Lopez was 50 years old. Of course, in this day the millions of fans of the star around the world published their congratulations Jennifer on social networks. Left no online-congratulations to the woman and Alex Rodriguez.
On his page on Instagram, he posted a touching video that did not leave anyone indifferent.
“Hey, baby! I just want to say happy birthday. You’re the best partner in life. The best daughter. A beautiful mother. The best singer. Your fans and the kids love you, and I love you too. Let’s make this day special. Love”
says in the video Alex.
Jennifer was delighted with the surprise of the groom and did not keep emotions in comments to the video:
“I’m crying… I love our life… I love you so much… Thank you for everything, my lovely macho!”