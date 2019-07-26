Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a gift for 140 thousand dollars on 50th anniversary
Jennifer Lopez, exactly 50 years. In honor of the anniversary, the singer made a loud party with live music and dancing in a circle of friends and relatives. To your birthday the star was not only a powerful positive charge, but also memorable gifts from giant postcards to the red convertible.
According to sources, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 50th anniversary in a luxurious mansion of pop singer Gloria Estefan on star island. “They put a lot of tents and have styled the space in white and gold color. Around the house hovering Golden balls and at the end of the evening for Galo threw fireworks”, — said the insider. Fortunately, fans can see the footage and videos from the celebration, as the star and her guests shared them to Instagram throughout the evening.
Groom Jennifer Alex Rodriguez graced her with expensive gift — a red Porsche for 140 thousand dollars. The athlete gave his lover before the party with a large gold bow on the hood and the initials of the singer on the license plate. It’s not the only thing that made Rodriguez to get her to smile in Instagram account, he published for her touching video greetings. “You’re the best friend, best daughter, best mother and best performer. Your fans love you, your children love you, and I love,” said Rodriguez.
Has not managed and without gifts from fans. The fans gave mega-star mega-card, which was filled with wishes for Jennifer. It was higher singer and gave Lopez a genuine delight.