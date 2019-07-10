Alex Rodriguez reassured Jennifer Lopez after a poor performance
July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American baseball player Alex Rodriguez reassured his darling, singer Jennifer Lopez. Celebrity remained upset with their own performance, reports E! News.
On his YouTube channel, the actress posted a video of their concert It’s My Party, which was shown the failed moments of the tour.
49-year-old Lopez told her after one of the performances that it was a difficult show because she hit her and on stage she started bleeding. Rodriguez immediately comforted the star that called her a champion, as the singer was able to pull myself together and to perform very well.