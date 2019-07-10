Alex Rodriguez reassured Jennifer Lopez after a poor performance

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

American baseball player Alex Rodriguez reassured his darling, singer Jennifer Lopez. Celebrity remained upset with their own performance, reports E! News.

Алекс Родригес успокоил Дженифер Лопес после неудачного выступления

On his YouTube channel, the actress posted a video of their concert It’s My Party, which was shown the failed moments of the tour.

49-year-old Lopez told her after one of the performances that it was a difficult show because she hit her and on stage she started bleeding. Rodriguez immediately comforted the star that called her a champion, as the singer was able to pull myself together and to perform very well.

