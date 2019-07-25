Alex Rodriguez romantic congratulated Jennifer Lopez happy birthday
Today Jennifer Lopez celebrates birthday — the star turns 50 years old. On this occasion, her 43-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez has published in his Instagram a touching post and devoted lover. Baseball player shared a video created from the frames of their life together with Jen, and accompanied his Declaration of love.
Hey, baby! I just want to say happy birthday. You’re the best partner in life. The best daughter. A beautiful mother. The best singer. Your fans and the kids love you, and I love you too. Let’s make this day special. Love
Alex said in the video.
I cry… I love our life… I love you so much… Thank you for everything, my lovely macho!
— wrote rastrogavshis Lopez in the comments under the video.
By the way, in honor of his birthday Jennifer prepared a concert tour It’s My Party Tour. Lopez has already given concerts in America, and soon will bring his show to other countries of the world. Coming pop diva and Russia: on August 4, she will perform at the stadium “VTB arena Park” in Moscow, and on 11 August she will take the stage in Saint-Petersburg (concert will be held in Peterburgsky SCC) .
In parallel with the work on It’s My Party Tour, Lopez is also preparing for the wedding with Alex. The singer wants the ceremony for her was really special, and going to get married with her lover at the Church. While Lopez does not chose the place for the celebration and a wedding dress, but she already knows what her wedding with Alex is different from the previous three.
I want a big wedding. And this time I will get married in the Church. I never agreed to a Church ceremony. I had three marriages: one lasted nine months and the other eleven. They really do not. With mark Anthony, we lived for ten years, we have two children,
— said Lopez.
Recall that Jennifer and Alex met many years ago, when the singer was still married to Marc Anthony. They are long time no contact, but met again in the winter of 2017. After a couple of hours after that sudden meeting, Rodriguez called her and asked her for a date. In March this year, Alex did sweetheart proposal of marriage during their romantic trip to the Bahamas.
Before meeting with Rodriguez Lopez was married three times. The singer has a 11-year-old twins max and Emma from his third marriage with Marc Anthony. Alex was married once to Cynthia Scurtis. In these relations there were two daughters — 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella. Children of Lopez and Rodriguez is a good friend and spend a lot of time together.