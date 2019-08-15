Alex Rodriguez was robbed of half a million dollars
According to TMZ, it happened last Sunday in San Francisco, where Alex Rodriguez arrived at the baseball match between the Giants and Phillies as a guest commentator.
As reported in the police Department of San Francisco, around 10 p.m., the robbers smashed the window of a parked SUV that Rodriguez rented, on the street Brannan Street at the Park by Oracle and carried out of the salon jewelry and electronics, according to preliminary estimates, in 500 thousand dollars. All happened while Rodriguez was at dinner, and Marlowe nearby. A little later, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that it was stolen jewelry, personal bag, laptop and camera athlete.
A few hours after the incident, the representative of Alex Rodriguez made the comment about the size of a material damage, but the exact amount has not announced:
The value of the stolen things from a car Alex is greatly exaggerated.
Also called and the victim:
I’m saddened that some of my things that are dear to me not only because of their cost, but also the memories associated with them, were stolen. Simultaneously, I am glad that local law enforcement authorities have surveillance video and they are doing everything possible to catch the culprit and return my stuff.
Bride Alex Jennifer Lopez has not commented on the incident — maybe while she is busy developing new sports car, which the bridegroom gave her for 50 years.