Alex Rodriguez went through as follows Kylie Jenner on Twitter
In the world of celebrity not a day goes by without scandals. This time participants of the conflict began 21-year-old Kylie Jenner and 43-year-old Alex Rodriguez. Let’s find out that is not divided between the Queen of Instagram and basketball star.
Recently the Network has floated the story that happened back in early may. It was at the Met Gala, where traditionally gathered all celebrities. Was there and Alex Rodriguez, who by coincidence was sitting at a table with Kylie Jenner.
As it turned out, 43-year-old fiance Jennifer Lopez and 21-year-old billionaire found something to talk about: they spent several hours together, and during this time the basketball player was so tired from Kylie that spoke about this in his Twitter.
“To me sat a guy from the TV series “the Wire” Idris Elba and his new wife. Next was some famous singer, I don’t know her name. Donatella Versace. Was Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie. Kylie was talking about Instagram, her lipstick and how she’s rich” — shared with followers Alex.
Don’t know, how about “some singer”, but the younger Jenner in debt left. She immediately responded to Rodriguez’s statement and wrote the following: “Ummm I’m not talking about that. We were only discussing “Game of thrones”” And added Emoji, facepalm.
It would seem, incident is settled, but Alex Rodriguez doesn’t give up easily. He continued: “my God, Kylie, you’re right! I say this all the time about makeup and lipstick and about how much girls love me”.
Enterprising Jenner has not yet figured out what to answer to baseball, but fans are already wondering what will the “clash of the titans”. I believe that “hitting” Alex is not accidental — according to fans, so he tries to take revenge on Kylie, which is not too listened carefully to Jennifer Lopez at the MTV VMA last year.