Alexander Maslyakov can take away the rights to “drink”: what happened
Representatives of Sergei Muratov, one of the founders of the legendary Club Cheerful and Resourceful (KVN), appealed to the court on intellectual rights of the city of Moscow, which challenged the misappropriation of the trademark “drink” the firm of Alexander Maslyakov “AMIK”.
As reported Super, despite the fact that the he passed away 4 years ago, his family bequest went to the exclusive copyright on the WHC.
The representatives of the family Muratov and former partner Maslyakova — Dmitry Ivanov, the managing company “Group of 7”, are going to publicly defend the copyright in the drink, invented in 1961. It is known that the owner of all rights in “Club of cheerful and resourceful” from 1986 to the present time is Alexander Maslyakov.
The publication reports that the complaint has been received. The first hearing the high-profile trial be held in Moscow in August.
Side Maslyakov responded to a parallel claim in the Moscow arbitration court with the requirement to penalize opponents for 3 million rubles for… the use of the trademark “drink” in a documentary about the history of the legendary television programmes, hosted in YouTube.
Recall that in the KVN began her artistic career, the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who later refused a tempting offer to stay Maslyakov editor in the program, and Krivorozhsky team of KVN to dissolve.
We will note, recently the new President potrollit his colleagues in the game Club of Cheerful and Resourceful. The video called “Generals sand pits” KVN team of DSU (the world’s only theatre KVN) posted on YouTube on June 20, exactly a month after the inauguration of the newly elected President.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter