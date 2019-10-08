Alexander Ponomarev told about a terrible diagnosis
Popular Ukrainian singer Alexander Ponomarev was not always so strong and courageous. The actor admitted that as a child was a very sickly child. Suffered from anaemia, which could lead to unpredictable consequences. But his mother made every effort to save his only son and make him happy.
Memories of childhood and the most expensive woman Ponomarev shared in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
“I was picking up food at the kindergarten, they beat me. I don’t want 300 grams of blood”, — said Alexander Ponomarev. His mother, Lyubov Anatolyevna, did everything possible to save his son, found a donor, doctors. And soon Sasha was on the mend. The mother of the future artist was the first to notice the musical talent of the son and sent him to music school, recorded in the sports section to promote health.
“I was sent to a music school, but it was very expensive. So I then went to a sport that was free”, — said the singer.
However, the box had to quit because of vision problems. To son did not suffer, my mother bought him a synthesizer that was to bear Alexander the first money playing at weddings. In 15 years under the patronage of the mother Ponomarev was singing in the restaurant. And 17 with the money I bought the first car.
Alexander admits that Love A. was the only woman who could stop him, to give “the pill”.
Becoming a famous artist, Ponomarev gave mom a restaurant, and arranged a surprise introduced with Alla Pugacheva. Women for about an hour talked on the phone.
Mother, people’s artist passed away in 2004. Alexander and now it is difficult to remember her. Most of all he regrets that the mother did not have time to see his younger son Alexander.
“It’s a hard topic for me, very sorry that she did not see Sasha. This is a man who has done more for me than the whole”, — said Ponomarev and stopped talking on this topic.
We will remind, 46-year-old Alexander does not advertise personal life. He lived in a civil marriage with Alice’s Brain, who bore him the daughter of Eugene. After parting ways with the producer, he married Victoria. To this marriage was born a son, Alexander. But the relationship of Alexander and the Wiki did not work. The name of the current companion Ponomarev calls. Leggy blonde he took in his video.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter