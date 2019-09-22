Alexander Prokhorov said that his connection to Anne of Rizatdinova on dancing with the stars 2019
Dancer noted that seen with the stars partner more frequently than with their loved ones
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov during the fourth live broadcast of dancing with the stars 2019, which was still called “Evening of love” and devoted to the wedding of Catherine Kuhar and Alexandra Stoyanova, roused the audience with a passionate rumbas. Not only Frank, but the “naked” outfit gymnasts is not a joke stirred the audience. This only added fuel to the fire around talking about the relationship of a dancer and gymnast. Alexander Prokhorov decided to clarify this question and frankly told in an interview to the Clutch that connects it with Anna.
It is worth noting that last season’s star partner Alexander was also an athlete, fitness coach Anita Lutsenko, so dance with the girls with sports in the past, he is no stranger.
“Yes, my partner athletes, and it’s perfect! They have the spirit of competition and greater exposure, which simplifies our task. But this does not mean that our pair easier than others. Perhaps even more difficult. To retrain yourself more difficult than to teach the body to move in new ways” — says the choreographer.
Alexander wants judges and the audience appreciated the efforts of the pair on the floor and during the preparation of the rooms, saw the ease and ease of motion for the buyout are hours of training.
“Want to see our Anya a few appreciated for stretching and flexibility, and for the hard work and diligence with which we prepare each of our production. You walk on the floor, do not want to show how hard it is or how uncomfortable to do the movements, support. The viewer yearns for beauty and lightness. And we’re working on it, and, believe me, not easy!” — he assured.
As for the personal relationship between Alexander and Anya, the dancer admits that they spend more time with each other than with their loved ones.
“Of course, we had time to catch up with, after all, see each other more often than with your nearest and dearest. With Anya insanely comfortable to work with, we were able to find that compromise and common goals that help us move confident steps on the project. Very grateful to Annie for the dedication, perseverance and love for the job that she’s doing now” — he turned to the star partner.
Heart of the dancer free, but he does not exclude that can be found on the Dancing with the stars love.
“Who knows, maybe in the draft someone will fall into my soul so that my heart will be lighted again this feeling?” — said Prokhorov.