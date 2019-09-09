Alexander skichko admitted, as will cooperate with the deputies, who parodied

September 9, 2019
Well-known presenter and showman Alexander skichko told how to work with the representatives in the Verkhovna Rada, which parodied.

Александр Скичко признался, как будет сотрудничать с депутатами, которых пародировал

As the artist admitted, it is easy to operate with members in some committees, most importantly that collaboration has been fruitful.

“Parody, it will remain privately in the family circle or with friends. How will work – the main thing that fruitfully”, — said the presenter.

