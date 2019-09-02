Alexander skichko told about the first fee
Showman, actor, presenter and MP Oleksandr skychko has turned into… a truck driver. However, only one improvisation. Alexander became a star guest comic program the New channel Improv Live Show, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
In the contest called “talk shows” each participant gets only one letter. And they can speak only the words that begin her. Alexander received a letter “D”. So when the host asked what he does, skichko became “trucker of Druzhkovka”. But in real life skichko started working in high school. Though not the driver, and (no surprises here) the leading events in his hometown.
“I remember their first appearances at city events. It is clear that at school I played for free. And at city events like the Day of agriculture, Day the banker, the lawyer’s Day at the Philharmonic was held a concert. And I led them. My fee was 50 UAH. At that time it was very good money. For comparison, the bun then cost 80 cents. So you can buy a lot of things and certainly good to hang out in school,” — said Alexander skichko.