Alexandria didn’t score the penalty and still put the squeeze on “Dawn”: video reviews of games of the Premier League
Saturday, November 23, in Alexandria, and the river held two match of the 15th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 15-th round
23 Nov
Oleksandriya — Zorya (Lugansk) — 1:0 (BANADA, 59). In the 27th minute Grechishkin (“Alexandria”) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 0:0.
“Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla” (Poltava) — 1:0 (Korkishko, 80, penalty). Youth teams — 0:4.
22 Nov
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “lions” — 4:1 (Moraes, 11, 53, 77, from a penalty, Patrick, 85 — Tatarko, 25). Youth teams — 2:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Ismaily, Stepanenko (Dentinho, 46), Patrick, Marcos Antonio, Aunt, Linnet (Kovalenko, 71), Moraes.
For a duel with one of his main competitors in the fight for the medals and the abuser in the Cup of Ukraine, “Alexandria”, “dawn” arrived, having left seven-match ban unbeaten run in the Premier League (with a goal difference 17:2!), Yes, after a 50-year anniversary of head coach Viktor Skripnik.
But the stadium “nick” was back to Luhansk, which the midfielder thunders spent his 200th match in the Premier League, brings bad luck. The Alexandrians, who next Thursday will Lviv’s Europa League match against German “Wolfsburg”, even without suspended head coach of the Sharan and the main goalkeeper Pankiv broke the resistance of guests thanks to an accurate shot of Bandy. By the way, the home team could take the lead before the break, but hrechyshkin, punching a penalty, lost the duel and played splendidly the goalkeeper Shevchenko. Unfortunately, a meeting of leaders called for only 937 supporters.
Who have come together to face each other at “Dnipro Arena” stadium “Dnepr-1” and “Vorskla” was not only the fact that the head coach of owners Dmitry Mikhailenko and a new “steering” guests Yuri Maximov with defended the colors of “Dnipro”, “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine. It just so happened that in the last six rounds, the opponents scored… one point, and winning each of the teams was necessary as air.
In the end, the fate of the match in favor of the hosts decided rather dubious 11-meter strike was implemented shortly before the final whistle striker “Dnipro-1” Korkishko. The first winning team Mikhailenko on September 20.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 43 points (15 matches);
2. Zarya — 28 (15);
3. “Desna” — 27 (14);
4. Dynamo — 27 (14);
5. Alexandria — 27 (15);
6. Mariupol — 17 (14);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 15 (15);
8. Olimpik — 14 (14);
9. Kolos — 14 (14);
10. Karpaty — 11 (14);
11. Lviv — 11 (15);
12. Vorskla — 8 (15).
Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladlen Yurchenko (“dawn”).
In the 15th round of the Premier League on 24 November, will play: “Karpaty” — “Olimpik”, “Kolos” — “Desna” and “the Dynamo” — “Mariupol”.
Photo of FC “Alexandria”
