“Alexandria” – Gent 1:1: online video goals of the match in the Europa League
Thursday, October 3, “Alexandria” will hold the match of 2nd round group stage of the Europa League against Belgian “Gent”. The beginning of the fight, which will be held in Lviv at the stadium “arena Lviv” (home arena of the Alexandrians, KSK Nika, does not meet UEFA requirements), at 19:55.
In the first round the team showed opposite results. The team of Vladimir Sharan (pictured in the header) on the road lost to the German “Wolfsburg” — 1:3 (BANADA, 66 Arnold, 20, Mehmedi, 24, Brekalo, 67), and the Belgians, which are just three players of the national team of Ukraine (defender Igor Plastun, midfielder Roman Bezus and striker Roman Yaremchuk), the minimum in his field defeated the French “Saint-Etienne” — 3:2 (David, 2, 43, Perrin, 64, own goal — Khazri, 38, Kaminski, 75, own goal).
The team
Alexandria: 79. Pankiv, 20. Pashayev, 90. Debra, 13. Booze, 11. Miroshnichenko, 44. BANADA, 27. Grechishkin, 6. Kovalets, 17. Fedorchuk, 10. Tretyakov, 18. Sitalo.
Subs not used: 31. Bilyk, 4. Have boboglo, 9. Bezborodko, 8. Dovgy, 94. Zadiraka, 15. Zaporozhan, 23. Masta.
“Gent”: 1. Kaminsky, 23. Lustig, 32. Plastun, 5. Made Ngadjui, 21. Azara, 24. Kums, 16. David, 6. Owusu, 8. Odjidja-Of Foie, 29. Deepwater, 7. Yaremchuk.
Subs not used: 26. Cosemans, 11. Done, 28. Bronn, 19. Dejaegere, 13. Quility, 31. Kubo, 15. Mohammadi.
0:1 — Deepwater (“Gent”), 6 minutes
1:1 — Sitalo (“Alexandria”), 61st minute
