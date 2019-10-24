“Alexandria” has tied with “Saint Etienne” in the match of the Europa League
Bronze medalist of the Ukrainian football championship of FC “Alexandria” played a draw in France.
The match of the third round with “Saint Etienne” Ukrainian club of parval in Saint-Etienne at the stadium “Geoffroy Guichard”.
On the 8th minute of the match the hosts ‘ midfielder Gabriel Silva’s powerful shot put “Saint-Etienne” forward, but on the 14th after a flank lumbago of the Alexandrians deflected the ball into his own net.
To score the hosts are no longer able, as Alexandria, which had several dangerous counter-attacks – 1:1.
The other match of group A in LE also ended in a draw. The Belgian “Gent” and German “Wolfsburg” played with the score 2:2. The Belgians scored a double striker of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk.
In the end, “Alexandria” produced the second point group, which is ranked fourth. The same “Saint-Etienne”, which is on the third line. The leader of Wolfsburg, in second place Gent in the five points.