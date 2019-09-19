“Alexandria” lost in Germany at the start of the Europa League: the match highlights of the match
Modest Alexandria from a small town in Kirovohrad region debuted in the group stage of the Europa League — the second most important club tournament of the Old world.
The team of Vladimir Sharan, celebrated on the eve of 48th birthday, stayed in Germany, where they met with experienced European fighter — “Wolfsburg” having the experience of performances including in the group stage of the Champions League.
“Wolfsburg” (Germany) — Alexandria (Ukraine) — 3:1
Wolfsburg: Pervan, Knoche, Guilavogui, Tisseron (Broome, 70), Mbabu, Gerhardt, Arnold, Roussillon, Mehmedi (Steffen, 86), Weghorst, Brekalo (Nmech, 76).
Alexandria: Pankiv, Pashayev, Dubra, Booze, Miroshnichenko, BANADA, Dovgy (Kovalets, 46), Grechishkin, Luchkevych (Protasov, 81), Sitalo, Tretyakov (Masta, 65).
Goals: Arnold (20), Mehmedi (24), Brekalo (67) — BANADA (66).
Nobody expected from “Alexandria” miracle, but our guys left a pretty good impression and the white flag in advance to throw not going. However, after the first half the scoreboard showed a disappointing “2:0” in favor of the hosts. First, after long-range strike Arnold blunder Pankiv, who was unable to beat a rather easy ball, and a few minutes later the captain of the “Alexandria” failed to save his team after hitting the ex-footballer Kiev “Dynamo” Mehmedi.
After the break, the Alexandrians I didn’t give up and continued to search for happiness at gate of the rival. And found, in the 66th minute after a cross from a free kick from the left flank BANADA closed the far stand, and struck with an acute angle between the legs of the goalkeeper. However, the hope for a positive outcome for the Ukrainian team warm long — chilled her Brekalo, shutting the Mehmedi’s cross from the right flank. The rest of the game the players, “Wolfsburg” was close to score the fourth goal, but in one episode of the Alexandrians played over the crossbar, and in another case, several blows were blocked by the defenders.
In the other match of the group Belgian “Gent” of the house in high-scoring duel they beat the French “Saint-Etienne” — 3:2 (David, 2, 43, Perrin, 64, own goal — Khazri, 38, Kaminski, 75, own goal).
Photo Kicker
