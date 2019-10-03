“Alexandria” played draw with “Gent” in the Europa League match (photo)
Football club “Alexandria” in the match of the second round of a group stage of League of Europe met with Belgian “Gent”. The match at Arena Lviv, ended with the score 1:1, according Sportarena.
“The Belgians took the lead already in the 6th minute of the match after a precise strike by Laurent Deputy. “Alexandria” managed to equalize in the second half. In the 60th minute Artem Sitalo brought a draw with the Ukrainian team”, – stated in the message.
It is noted that the entire match on the field had a Ukrainian defender, “Ghent” Igor Plastun. Another Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk was replaced in the 89th minute.
“Alexandria,” which was defeated in his debut match in the Europa League against German “Wolfsburg”, with 1 points and closes the standings of group I. “Gent” is in the second position.
In the third round on 24 October, “Alexandria” will play away against “Saint-Etienne”. “Gent” take home “Wolfsburg”.