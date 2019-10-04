“Alexandria” played draw with “Gent” in the match of Europa League (updated) (photos)
Football club “Alexandria” in the match of the second round of a group stage of League of Europe met with Belgian “Gent”. The match at Arena Lviv ended in a draw 1:1.
The Belgians took the lead already in the 6th minute of the match after a precise strike by Laurent Deputy.
“Alexandria” only in the second half and managed to win. Precise beat Artem Sitalo brought the Ukrainian team to a draw. Thus, “Alexandria” produced the historic first point in the main round of the Europa League.
In the entire match on the field had a Ukrainian defender Igor Plastun. Another representative of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk was replaced by the penultimate minute of the match.
“Alexandria,” which was defeated in his debut match in the Europa League against German “Wolfsburg”, with one point closes the four group I. “Gent” is in the second position.
In the third round on 24 October, “Alexandria” will play away against “Saint-Etienne”. “Gent” will “Wolfsburg”.
Update. Highlights of the game Aleksandriya – Gent on the website of the official broadcaster LES.