“Alexandria” – “Saint Etienne” — 0:1: online video goals of the match in the Europa League
Thursday, 7 November, in Lviv at the stadium “arena Lviv”, able to accommodate 34 512 spectators, the match 4th round group stage of the Europa League in group I between Oleksandriya from the same district in Kirovohrad region and the French “Saint-Etienne”. Live on the territory of Ukraine fight shows the TV channel “Football 1”.
Two weeks ago in France thanks to two goals in the wrong and own goal, the defender “Saint Etienne” Gabriel Silva, the team played a draw — 1:1. Scored two points, “Alexandria” and “St. Etienne” completing the standings, and on top of “Wolfsburg” and “Gent”, in which five scores.
For the goals of the match online you can watch on the website “FACTS” in this news.
0:1 Khazri (24 min., penalty)
In other matches of the day, which at the moment is already over, recorded the following results.
Group A
“Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — “Seville” (Spain) — 2:5 (Sinani, 69, 80 — Dabbur, 17, 36, Munir El Haddadi, 27, 33, 67).
APOEL (Cyprus) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan) — 2:1 (Lucas, 59, Joanna, 88 — Medvedev 10).
Position of commands: 1. Sevilla are 12 points, 2. APOEL — 4, 3. Qarabag — 4, 4. “Dudelange” — 3.
Group
“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — “Dynamo” (Ukraine) — 1:1 (Stage 4 Verbic, 70). 15 minutes Tsygankov (“Dynamo”) missed a penalty.
“Lugano” (Switzerland) — Malmo (Sweden) — 0:0.
Position of commands: 1. “Copenhagen” — 6 points, 2. “Dynamo” — 6, 3. Malmo — 5, 4. “Lugano” — 2.
Group
“Basel” (Switzerland) — Getafe (Spain) — 2:1 (by Arthur, 8, Frye, 60 — Mata, 45, penalty).
“Krasnodar” (Russia) — Trabzonspor (Turkey) — 3:1 (Asanas, 27, own goal, M. Fernandes, 34, Ignatiev, 90+3 — Nwakaeme, 90+4).
Position of commands: 1. “Basel” — 10 points, 2. “Getafe” — 6, 3. “Krasnodar” — 6, 4. Trabzonspor — 1.
Group D
Rosenborg (Norway) — “Sporting” (Portugal) — 0:2 (Coates, 16, B. Fernandes, 38).
LASK (Austria) — PSV (Netherlands) — 4:1 (Ranftl, 56, Freezer, 60, Klauss, 78, 82 Schwab, 5, penalty).
Position of commands: 1. “Sporting” — 9 points, 2. FOREPLAY — 7, 3. PSV — 7, 4. Rosenborg — 0.
Group E
“Latium” (Italy) — “Seltik” (Scotland) — 1:2 (Immobile, 7 — Forrest, 38, NICAM, 90+5).
“CFR Cluj” (Romania) — “Rennes” (France) — 1:0 (Rondon, 87). For 90 minutes, removed Rondon (“CFR Cluj”).
Position of commands: 1. Celtic are 10 points, 2. “CFR Cluj” — 9, 3. “Lazio” — 3, 4. “Rennes” — 1.
Group F
“Guimaraes” (Portugal) — Arsenal (England) — 1:1 (Duarte, 90+1, pen — Mustafi, 81).
“Standard” (Belgium) — “Eintracht” (Germany) — 2:1 (Vanheusden, 56, Listen, 90+4 — Kostić, 65).
Position of commands: 1. “Arsenal” — 10, 2. “Standard” — 6, 3. “Eintracht” — 6, 4. “Guimarães” — 1.
