Alexandria snatched a draw in the match with LE “Saint-Etienne”
At the stadium “arena Lviv” ended the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League between FC “Alexandria” and French “Saint-Etienne”.
The Ukrainian team managed to adequately confront the eminent rival and settle the score in a draw – 2:2.
Although during the meeting the French were 2:0, wards of the Sharan to score two goals in the end.
In the 24th minute Khazri converted a penalty in gate “the Alexandrians”.
In the 70th minute, the referee disallowed the goal, “Alexandria”, fixing the offside Banadi from which the ball flew into the goal after a penalty kick in the performance Kovalets.
The second goal the French scored in the 73rd minute.
84th minute was happy for Bezborodko, who struck Ruffle from close range.
In the last minute of added time Zadiraka a beautiful shot brought the hosts a draw.
Note that the match of the third round of the Ukrainian club in Saint-étienne against the same club was also in a draw – 1:1. However, both goals scored by the French midfielder Gabriel Silva.