Alexandria stopped the pace of Shakhtar in the championship (video)
In the framework of the 12th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League in Kharkov was held match between the champion and the bronze prize-winner of last championship – “Shakhtar” and “Alexandria”.
The fight that was full of dangerous moments, and penalties, ended in a goalless draw.
Thus, trust luís Castro for the first time in the season did not win match of the Premier League.
The failure of “miners” were not able to use Dynamo, who sensationally played out a draw in Kyiv against Karpaty 1:1. And spectacular point in the match put the hosts ‘ defender Artem Shabanov, who scored in the 85th minute own goal.
Dynamo’s second match in a row played a draw.
The separation of “Shakhtar” from Kiev is still 10 points.
Alexandria occupies 5-e a place, lagging behind the wards Alexei Mikhailichenko 4 points.
A review of the match “Shakhtar” – “Alexandria” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Premier League.
The match review “the Dynamo” – “Karpaty” – on the website of the broadcaster Favbet League.