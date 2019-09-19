Alexandria was defeated in his debut match in the Europa League
Football club “Alexandria” was defeated in the first round match of the group stage of the Europa League.
Debutant LE on away lost in Germany “Wolfsburg” – 3:1.
In the first half, the Ukrainian club missed two goals in the second half, the teams exchanged goals. The ball into the goal, Wolfsburg scored Yevhen BANADA.
Recall that in the group stage of UEL, the team of Vladimir Sharan will play with Belgian “Gent” and French “Saint-Etienne”.
As reported, Dynamo Kyiv started with a victory in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. In the home match of the Dynamo narrowly defeated the Swedish Malmo.