“Alexandria” will give fans free to Germany for the match with “Wolfsburg” in the Europa League
September 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Football club “Alexandria” unusual action of organizing a free bus tour encourages their fans to support the team in the away match of the group round of the Europa League against Wolfsburg, reports the club’s official website.
It is reported that there are only 60 seats available, and fans need to pay only the ticket to the guest sector “Volkswagen-Arena”.
Applications will be accepted until 9 September.
Recall that in the group stage of UEL, the team of Vladimir Sharan will play with Belgian “Gent” and French “Saint-Etienne”.
The match will open the European autumn “Alexandria”, the meeting will be held on September 19.