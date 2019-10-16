Alexei Yagudin showed the wife after surgery (photo)
Husband of famous Russian figure skater Tatyana Totmjanina, which removed the tumor in the Moscow Oncology center for the first time commented on the operation and showed photos of his wife in a hospital bed. He assured that the operation was a success, Tatiana is feeling well and recovering.
“Nothing to hide. That’s just hospitalized Tanya not on an emergency basis. And so, all right. Thank you for your attention and support. Everything went well, love Juliet is resting and recovering” — said Yagudin and showed photos of his wife in the hospital.
“Tanya didn’t want to be photographed now, as out of shape and ugly. And I think that’s beautiful: what’s up with gallbladder that, without” — wrote Yagudin under the photo.
We will remind, 37-summer Tatyana is located in the Oncology center named after Blokhin in Moscow. She removed the gall bladder, which formed a tumor. On the exact diagnosis too early to speak, the material was sent for histological examination.
Home athlete waiting for daughters — nine-year-old Lisa and four-year Michelle.
Two years ago Tatyana has received a serious leg injury and underwent five surgeries.
