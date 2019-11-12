Alfa Romeo abandons sports cars in favor of SUVs
The Italian manufacturer has abandoned its planned projects 8C supercars and sports cars GTV, focusing instead on a pair of new SUVs.
Alfa Romeo has cancelled the 8C supercar and sports car GTV, the intention to build which it had earlier announced. Instead, the Italian firm will focus on the fresh SUV B-segment and the recently presented model SUV C-segment Tonale. After 4C sports car has “slipped” out of range, the Italian brand also will soon abandon sales of the hatchback Giulietta, reducing your scheduled for 2022 lineup with seven models to four.
Giulietta may be cancelled in the next year, and Giulia and the Stelvio pass in 2020 with no changes, update of the mid-cycle for both models, is scheduled for 2021. New Alfa Romeo Tonale will appear on the market in 2021 and then a new smaller SUV B-segment in 2022.
According to a survey by Alfa Romeo for the third quarter, projects, 8C and GTV were aimed at reducing costs and bringing the brand in line with current market trends. The firm also announced that the new Tonale plan to use a hybrid powertrain with plug-in, and that its new SUV B-segment will be offered with a fully electric powertrain — and that’s another technology first used on the Alfa Romeo.
A couple of new Alfa Romeo SUV will be released to the global market, where Tonale has already shown selling better than BMW X1, Volkswagen T-Roc, Audi Q3 and Nissan Qashqai. The planned firm, the SUV B-segment will also face tough competition in the face of Kamiq Skoda, Citroen C3 Aircross, Renault Captur and a brand new Nissan Juke.