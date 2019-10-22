Alfa Romeo has introduced the concept Vision GT Montreal
This Alfa Romeo Montreal Vision GT was created after the original Montreal 1970-ies, created under the direction of Luca Serafini.
The Italian automaker has created a supercar concept based on the model of the 1970-ies.
The front part of the prototype is adorned with many chrome accents in the place where usually are lights to give a futuristic car an aggressive look.
Traditional triangular grille, the Alfa Romeo, of course, has the same design as the big duct on quoteoriginally Alfa Romeo Montreal.
It is impossible not to notice that the concept is much longer and more aerodynamic than the original. The sides are huge wheels with an intricate chrome design, as well as four small horizontal air vents just behind the doors, as a tribute to the six ventilation holes used in the original car, located in the same area.
“In 1986 my father bought a shiny orange Alfa Romeo Montreal. All original except exhaust systems from Ansa Marmitte. I remember the night when it was parked back in the garage.
There were a lot of smoke, and the first thing I saw was red tail lights and chrome mufflers. I remember the feeling when I looked at it.
Muscular, dynamic and aggressive,” said Serafini, describing his creation.