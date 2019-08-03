Alfa Romeo is testing a prototype of the updated crossover Stelvio
It was in March, when foreign journalists for the first time I filmed an updated version of the Italian crossover Stelvio, and now we present a series of images of a single crossover Alfa Romeo.
Caught during testing in hot weather, the prototype was the normal version, i.e. not high-performance Quadrifoglio version.
Probably, the car has received wheel-drive system, because the camo on the left side of the rear door hides the logo Q4, which usually denote all-wheel drive version models.
With most of the masking, applied on the front and rear bumpers, you can be sure that there will be implemented the vast majority of changes.
Frankly, the test car looks almost the same as the current Stelvio, which allows us to believe that Alfa Romeo was testing future hardware changes, and the body was thus used by the current version of the model.
For some reason the centre of the bonnet wears a disguise, while both branding icon remain hidden under the camouflage.
A few “spy” shots show the interior of the updated Stelvio. Image is actually taken from a previous series, published earlier this year, and the reason again we show them here is to refresh your memory about some minor internal changes that will take place.
For example, a Central armrest between the seats, it seems, has a slightly different shape, as it is no longer aimed at the passenger seat. There is a button for the electric Parking brake to the left of the gear lever, which, incidentally, may be a little short.
To the right of the switch is either a small area for storage, or module for a couple of buttons that were not installed on the test vehicle.
It is expected that the novelty will be presented in 2020, then you will see another crossover Tonale.