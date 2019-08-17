Alfa Romeo Tonale have shown on rendering
Alfa Romeo introduced its first midsize crossover Stelvio in 2016. More compact SUV will not be presented until 2020 or 2021.
To nurture customer interest in the product, the network appeared the next render of the compact model.
Konseptzia novelties were shown in March and submitted a render very similar to this one. The crossover has the rear door handles “hidden” in the Central rack, on the 147 and the Giulietta, but we front door handles are now replaced with normal, not hidden.
The side camera was also replaced by conventional mirrors, while such technology will appear on the Lexus ES and Honda E. Front air intakes are smaller than the concept, while sleek headlamps were moved.
Complete change fog lights, but Alfa Romeo can combine them in groups to give Roma a more stylish design.
Details about the new product is not yet declassified, but it is known that Alfa Romeo platform adapts Jeep Renegade Small Wide 4×4 that is also used by the Fiat 500X. Alternatively, you can use the Giorgio platform with rear-wheel drive, which is the basis of the Giulia and Stelvio, but it will be much more expensive to implement.
In any case, it is known that the crossover will get a hybrid powerplant.