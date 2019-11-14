Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale: a rare Italian Viper for sale
Luxury car created for the 100th anniversary of Alfa Romeo, was released in an edition of 9 copies, and one of them, with a run of 845 km, sold in the US for 699 thousand dollars.
TZ3 Stradale is perceived by many fans of Alfa Romeo as a curiosity, because all the technical stuff for this coupe was borrowed from the American Dodge Viper fourth generation. Under the hood is installed on an 8.4 liter naturally aspirated V10 (649 HP, 793 Nm) paired with a 6-speed “mechanics” Tremec TR-6060. Force structure of the body is also from American cars, but Italian Studio Zagato has done for her elegant carbon fiber style tail light Alfa Romeo TZ sports cars from the 60’s. Original vayperovsky the interior is possibly refined (leather trim handmade, more elegant appliances, new center console with metallic accents), but the steering wheel, door cards, handbrake and sticking the pancake to the audio system given the rough nature of the donor.
Meanwhile, the original draft of the Alfa Romeo TZ3, dedicated to the century anniversary of the Italian brand, based on the sites and units of the 8C Competizione coupe, native had a 4.2-litre V8 (developed, however, the Ferrari mechanics) and the body made of carbon fiber monocoque, complemented by tubular metal sections, with aluminum outer panels. This car was called the Alfa Romeo TZ3 Corsa and in 2010 took first prize in its class at the competition of elegance of Villa d’este in Italy. But small series of nine machines under the name of the TZ3 Stradale, it was decided to do with the help of a new partner Fiat – Chrysler.
In fact, the TZ3 Stradale is the prologue of the Corporation Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officially formed in 2014 and has given the world a lot of interesting, but not always successful models. For example, the Italians did a great job on the interior of the last “fifth” Viper, on the inside, he finally ceased to resemble a tractor. But the TZ3 Stradale was a product in every sense of compromise and on the road does not behave like a proper Alfa Romeo: too heavy and uncouth. For the United States, however, this is quite an interesting car – a kind of Italian interpretation of the iconic American supercar. That is, like it or not, it’s still more Dodge than the Alfa Romeo.
The photos instance, painted in dark brown, the seventh of nine. The machine arrived in America in 2013 and almost not exploited – on the odometer just 525 miles (845 km), so in perfect condition. The price of 699 thousand dollars for such a rare car in immaculate condition does not seem excessive, but as yet no one takes. Selling a car DuPont Registry from Florida through the TSG Autohaus showroom in Los Angeles.