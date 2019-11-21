Alfa Romeo upgraded the Giulia and Stelvio
Alfa Romeo has introduced a new Giulia sedan and a crossover Stelvio 2020 model year. The changes largely affected the interior, and the list of electronic assistants a modern system.
Alfa Romeo took into account the complaints of customers regarding the operation of the system. After updating the platform and Giulia Stelvio got upgraded media with a more powerful processor and better graphics. It will retain the same screen size (8.8 inch) and relay control on the Central tunnel, but was touch.
On the Central tunnel have changed the location of buttons and switches. Cup holders became deeper, there was wireless charging for a smartphone, and at the base are trimmed in perforated leather gear lever now shows the Italian flag. In addition, specialists Alfa Romeo have improved the graphics a 7-inch screen on the dashboard.
The list of electronic assistants Giulia and Stelvio have added adaptive cruise control, automated braking, and the withholding system in the lane. In sale the updated Alfa Romeo will arrive this year. First they will be able to purchase customers in the United States. Here, the Giulia sedan is from 39,4 thousand dollars, and crossover Stelvio – from 41,3 thousand dollars.