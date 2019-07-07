Algeria vs Guinea live streaming free: preview, H2H
Algeria vs Guinea live streaming free
Algeria – Guinea. Forecast (cf. 2.43) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/07/2019)
We offer a forecast for the bout of the Cup of African Nations, in which Algeria will test Guinea for strength on July 7. Who will be in the quarter finals of the tournament? – read our material.
Algeria
Algeria has not been defeated since October 16 last year when it lost to Benin in the qualifying match for the current tournament (0: 1). After that, the “desert foxes” won seven victories in nine matches. In the group stage of the main African Mundial tournament, the Greens won three victories in three matches with a total score of 6: 0. In the last game, North Africans defeated Tanzania (3: 0).
Guinea
Guinea’s national team could not win for seven games – since October last year. In the final tournament of the African Cup, the “Elephants of the Nation” started with a draw in the game against Madagascar, then lost to Nigeria (0: 1). In the last round, the wards of Paula Puta managed to win a historic victory over Burundi (2: 0), which led the team to the playoffs.
Statistics
Algeria won all in-person meetings
Algeria have lost nine matches in a row.
Guinea lost 3 of 5 last matches
The last personal match ended in victory for Algeria (2: 1)
Forecast
Guinea jumped higher than their heads and they have little chance of reaching the next round. We are waiting for a tough fight in the center of the field and many violations, which we propose to use.