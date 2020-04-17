Alibaba will build in China, the stadium in the shape of a Lotus flower for € 1.5 billion (photo)
April 17, 2020
Chinese football club “Guangzhou Evergrande” started construction of a new home stadium, reports championat.com with reference to Sky Sports.
The sports arena has a capacity of 100 thousand jobs and 168 in the VIP boxes. The estimated construction cost of € 1.5 billion Commissioning facilities into operation is planned in 2 years.
The stadium will be made in the form of a Lotus flower. The project was developed by the designer Hasan Syed.
Note that one of the largest shareholders of the team is the Internet company “Alibaba Group”, which operates in the field of Internet Commerce.
“Guangzhou Evergrande” is 8-fold champion of China, has twice won the Asian Champions League.