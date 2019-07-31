Alibasov not going to sue the manufacturer of the Mole: the reason

The famous Russian producer Bari Alibasov decided not idea to file a lawsuit against the producers of tools for cleaning pipes “Mole”, which was poisoned. He said this on Wednesday in comments TASS.

“No, I will not I began, and then, it turns out, this is all so troublesome, it is necessary to write something, somewhere to go, someone to sue”,— he said. On the question about the health Alibasov said that feels good.

