Alicia Vikander in a dress with a deep neckline at the opening of the Tokyo film festival
Not long ago we saw the 31-year-old actress at social events.
Started in Tokyo international film festival. The opening ceremony was attended by Alicia Vikander.
The actress appeared on the red carpet in a beautiful way: in the blue-violet Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline and high side slit. The outfit she added black strappy sandals with stones.
Hair she gathered in the modest tail, ears adorned with ear-pendants, and the makeup emphasized the eyes – those black arrows.
By the way, Alicia, the festival presented the film “a Harbinger of the earthquake,” in which she played a major role.
In the picture we are talking about the English woman who runs away from family problems in Japan. There she finds a job of interpreter. The heroine falls in love with a local photographer and becomes a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend. The film takes place in 1989.