Alina Grosu appeared before the fans in a leather mask
Alina Grosu recognized that accustomed to the rumors around his person. For example, she recently spoke about plastic surgery and stated that no intervention is conducted, and also explained why. However, the actress used to appear before the public in spectacular images and racy outfits that are of interest to her thousands of followers on Instagram. So, the new monochrome photo of Alina appeared in a leather mask with “rabbit” ears.
The sexy portrait photo it is also possible to consider other accessories stars are trending massive sparkly earrings and a bracelet and some rings.
“Time to wish you a cool, bright output and explosive guests. And we are already preparing for your next track. There are options, what would it be?” — asked the artist.
The fans began to share their thoughts about the new single, but did not miss the opportunity to praise the daring and sexy image of the singer.
- Super picture, however, as you are indeed super
- Awesome photo. Incredible energy from you! You need to blog about this and femininity
- Great, awesome beauty, class!
- You are very pretty, talented girl!
- Alina, you are subjected to movement
- Sexy
- Incredible!Gorgeous! Image
- Unreal
- Wow! Gorgeous!