Alina Grosu excited fans spicy photos in wet dress
Celebrity vacationing in Sunny Riva del Garda.
Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, who last weekend played a magnificent wedding in Italy and married her secret lover Alexandra, is in no hurry to return home. Celebrity vacationing in Sunny Riva del Garda, where, it seems, is shooting a new clip, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
On the personal page in Instagram Alina Grosu published images in a light summer dress posing in the water. Obviously, these scenes will also be included in the new work of the singer.
During the celebrations, the singer was already thinking about a new clip, which will be called “Invincible”. According to the geolocation in the posts of the singer shooting the video took place, in particular, and the Villa Arvedi Verona, where the couple were married.
“With me in unison breathe. You tell me… How is it beautiful when you cry… your tears I’ll take that good luck… Fly above the sky, you’re not broken… You’re invincible when you laugh…” — wrote under the post, the singer.
In new posts, the singer only gave his followers greetings from Italy.
As we learned earlier, the wedding pop star was in a rented Villa Arvedi Verona in Verona. Spacious ranch excelled painted interior and facade, the property also features a restaurant and a large back yard with grassy areas.
At the wedding of a celebrity lit up and celebrity guests — singer Pavlo Zibrov and Vitaly Kozlovsky, singer Irina Bilyk with the showman Dmytro koliadenko and presenter Katya Osadcha.