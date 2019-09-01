Alina Grosu has published a nice video with a two-year-old brother
The actress filmed a joint video with the kid.
Singer Alina Grosu, the video touched fans with his younger brother Michael.
The singer posted a very touching video, which showed how playing with a boy, walks with him and generally having a great time. This video Grosu congratulated brother happy birthday and addressed to him many pleasant words.
“My beloved angel birthday. This is the most unexpected and most wonderful gift that could give me the parents. My dear, the youngest of Groshikov.. the Most serious, the most amazing, dearest, most wonderful, most beautiful and have the most intelligent and courageous! Love it!” – posted by Alina.
Interestingly, the video the singer was accompanied by Ukrainian-language song from your early works -“Little love”.
Interestingly, the video the singer was accompanied by Ukrainian-language song from your early works -“Little love”.