Alina Grosu has revealed the first photo from lavish weddings
Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, which is June 1, officially became his wife in Moscow, was celebrated with her husband Alexander lavish wedding in the Italian town of Abano Terme, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
A luxurious wedding ceremony that was decorated in Venetian style, was visited by stars of the Ukrainian show-business – godmother of bride Irina Bilyk, the ex-spouse diva Dmitry Kolyadenko, singers Pavel Zibrov and Vitaly Kozlovsky and presenter Katya Osadcha. In Instagram already appeared the first photos important in the life of Alina’s celebrations.
“Council and love”, – I wished my goddaughter famous singer Irina Bilyk in Instagram.
It is worth noting that the bride looked amazing, succeeding two gorgeous wedding dresses. During the first official part of the singer dressed in a magnificent white dress, studded with delicate lace. Your Princess Grosu added a long veil and a crown.