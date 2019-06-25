Alina Grosu has revealed the first photo from lavish weddings

| June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, which is June 1, officially became his wife in Moscow, was celebrated with her husband Alexander lavish wedding in the Italian town of Abano Terme, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.

Алина Гросу показала первые фото с роскошной свадьбы

A luxurious wedding ceremony that was decorated in Venetian style, was visited by stars of the Ukrainian show-business – godmother of bride Irina Bilyk, the ex-spouse diva Dmitry Kolyadenko, singers Pavel Zibrov and Vitaly Kozlovsky and presenter Katya Osadcha. In Instagram already appeared the first photos important in the life of Alina’s celebrations.

Алина Гросу показала первые фото с роскошной свадьбы

“Council and love”, – I wished my goddaughter famous singer Irina Bilyk in Instagram.

Алина Гросу показала первые фото с роскошной свадьбы

It is worth noting that the bride looked amazing, succeeding two gorgeous wedding dresses. During the first official part of the singer dressed in a magnificent white dress, studded with delicate lace. Your Princess Grosu added a long veil and a crown.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.