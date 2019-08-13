Alina Grosu in sexy lace jumpsuit has caused controversy in the network (photos)
Popular Ukrainian singer and actress Katy Perry, who in June married, having a luxurious wedding in Italy, excited the network candid shots and unexpected recognition. 24-year-old star posted on his Instagram page in a series of provocative photos of her in sexy lace jumpsuit shows slim figure and an impressive bust.
In the post under the photo of Alina wrote what in its view should be the wife.
“Wife don’t always have to be a nun. For heating of interest of the husband, sometimes you have to Wake up a little imp. And whether you’re at home, behind the stove, at work or on a walk, if possible, you should always try to look good and his eyes will be as before to burn. Yesterday, for the first time after a long abstinence from all, even a little sexy bows (once again not to provoke the jealousy of the husband, run away), have released their new jumpsuit. Unfortunately, walking is not long, the husband very far beyond the apartment I was not allowed and went everywhere after him, but so many loving glances from him, I haven’t received”, — says Alina.
Subscribers in the comments began to extol the forms of newly wife, noting the slender figure and curvy Breasts. However, some doubted the genuineness of the form. They note that the singer noticeably thinner, and his chest only became more. They suspected Alina that it has increased the form.
However, the singer in such attacks, non-responsive.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter