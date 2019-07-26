Alina Grosu posing in a luxury blue dress of tulle

July 26, 2019
Apparently, the singer decided to support the trend in volume outfits.



During their weddings (first in Ukraine and then in Italy) Alina Grosu changed far more than one outfit. However, to dwell on bright images, it is not going even after it died down all the events related to her personal life. Fans of the singer with admiration perceive it in every way, but because such photos in personal microblogging Grosso became even more.

Just recently, Alina has shared a series of pictures taken in the luxurious, bright-blue dress is made of tulle. The outfit looks most three-dimensional and corresponds to the trend on the splendor, which began Hollywood stars. So, recently in the similar manner posed Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and many others. Looks very impressive!





