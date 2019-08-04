Alina Grosu published a romantic photo with her husband

Touching the singer congratulated her husband on the holiday.

Popular singer Katy Perry fans archival image.

On the page in Instagram Grosu posted the first photo with the future of her husband, which was done during the generation of relations.

Under the photo of the star touching congratulated her husband Alexander and feast their young family turned 2 months old.

“Today, exactly 2 months to our family. And one of the first of our joint photos. Warm up warm memories this cold in the summer. All great love!” — signed, on archival photo star.

Congratulations also joined and fans of Alina Grosu. Nick said that Alina and Alexander are very nice couple.

“It is evident that you are happy”, “together”, “Friends, you are the best”, — wrote folower under the post.

