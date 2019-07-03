Alina Grosu shared a romantic snapshot from Turkey
July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Alina Grosu with her husband Alexander after the wedding in Venice went to Turkey. Lovers have decided to spend some time just the two of us. Their honeymoon will take place in Istanbul.
“A desperate attempt to look fresh after 10 sleepless nights. #nakonetsto All love!!!” — posted by Alina in personal microblogging published a joint photo with spouse.
The singer has ceased to hide his choice from outsiders. The photo lovers are depicted on the background of the Sultanahmet mosque.
Subscribers are delighted that Alina has found her happiness. They wish the beautiful couple a long life together.