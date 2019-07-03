Alina Grosu shared a romantic snapshot from Turkey

| July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Alina Grosu with her husband Alexander after the wedding in Venice went to Turkey. Lovers have decided to spend some time just the two of us. Their honeymoon will take place in Istanbul.

Алина Гросу поделилась романтическим снимком из Турции

“A desperate attempt to look fresh after 10 sleepless nights. #nakonetsto All love!!!” — posted by Alina in personal microblogging published a joint photo with spouse.

The singer has ceased to hide his choice from outsiders. The photo lovers are depicted on the background of the Sultanahmet mosque.

Subscribers are delighted that Alina has found her happiness. They wish the beautiful couple a long life together.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.